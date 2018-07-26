New Corby hair salon hoping to be a cut above the rest

Stylists at this new hair salon are looking forward to giving customers a great new look.

The Supercuts salon officially opened its doors yesterday (Wednesday) with a range of offers for new clients on its first day of trading.

It is located within Asda on Phoenix Parkway in Corby and is staffed by experienced stylists with state-of-the-art facilities provided for clients.

The walk-in salon will be stocking various product ranges, including Paul Mitchell, Matrix, Fudge, ghd and Tangle Teezer.

Irfan Khan, owner of the Supercuts franchise store in Corby, said: “Corby is a great town and we can’t wait to meet our new clients, who can walk in whenever they need a cut or colour, and get to work on giving them a great look.

“We have a team of experienced stylists in place and clients can rest assured they will leave the salon looking and feeling great.”

No appointment is necessary at the salon.

For more information visit www.supercuts.co.uk or call 01536 400467.