New Corby gym opens tomorrow

A new gym at Corby’s Willow Place opens its doors tomorrow (Thursday).

National chain PureGym, whose nearest branch is in Northampton, has signed a 15-year lease on a 10,000 sq ft unit fronting the town’s new surface car park.

It’s the latest letting at the 146-unit centre with jeweller Warren James, Eurochange, Electromist and local estate agent Chris George all signing up this year.

Duncan Costin, property director at PureGym, said: “PureGym are delighted to be opening before Christmas to finally bring a premium offer of affordable health and fitness to town.

“We’ve been contacted by many local residents over the last couple of years asking when we were coming to Corby and we’ve finally managed to deliver an excellent gym space in the centre of town.”

The letting was secured by pan-European real estate investment manager Europa Capital in partnership with Sovereign Centros.

Alex Druttman, associate director at Europa Capital, said: “PureGym is a fantastic brand to be attracting to Corby town centre and we are delighted to welcome them to Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place.

“Our asset management strategy for this property has focused on ensuring we have a diverse mix of tenants so bringing a tenant in which delivers an experience, such as fitness, perfectly aligns with this approach.”

Jack Gordon, development and asset manager of Sovereign Centros, said: “Overseeing the asset management of the town centre has allowed us to make an opening for a leading gym operator of this calibre.

“Corby has an ever-growing resident population and whilst there are some existing independent gyms and sports facilities in the area, we are happy to help satisfy the pent up demand for a well regarded national brand like PureGym.”