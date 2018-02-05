New Corby Clean and Proud campaign looks to keep town litter-free

A new campaign named Corby Clean and Proud will look to bring the business community together to help ensure the borough is litter free.

Retailers and businesses can demonstrate the work they do to keep their premises litter free by signing a pledge to maintain a clean and tidy Corby.

Taking aim primarily at litter – 30 million tonnes of it is collected from England’s streets every year, at a cost of almost £1bn to the taxpayer – the campaign will be led by the Great Oakley Estates, and is backed by Corby Council.

Organisations including Larkfleet Group and the Brooke Weston Trust have already enlisted their support.

The campaign was officially launched by mayor of Corby Matt Keane, alongside campaign partners outside Corby Cube last week.

Businesses are encouraged to take the C.L.E.A.N. pledge in the lead-up The Great British Spring Clean week at the end of February.

Corby Council held events to mark the week and businesses can take part in these or set up their own as part of their pledge.

Alexander de Capell Brooke of Great Oakley Estates said: “Waste and litter is something that concerns residents and visitors in towns and cities across the country and Corby is no different.

“It’s not just the fact that it tarnishes our lovely communities and town centres – but it costs the taxpayer a considerable amount of money.

“With Corby Clean and Proud we want to encourage businesses, as a key part of the local community, to take our pledge and do their bit to reduce waste in their own office or retail environment to support the wider regeneration work in the area.”

The campaign ties in with the strong regeneration in the borough over recent years that recently saw Corby named as the winner of the Academy of Urbanism Great Town 2018 Award.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “We are very pleased to support the Corby Clean and Proud campaign and hope that many businesses will sign up to show their support too.

“Looking after the environment and ensuring Corby is a cleaner, greener borough is a key priority for the council and the Corby Clean and Proud campaign really does compliment and support the work we continue to do to reduce litter in our areas.

“Thank you to Great Oakley Estates and the de Capell Brooke family for leading this campaign, with us all contributing in such initiatives we will continue to be a ‘Great Town’ for years to come.”

Each business to sign up will receive a campaign certificate and window sticker and be featured on the campaign website.

You can find out more about Corby Clean and Proud and sign up your business at www.corbyclean.co.uk and visit www.facebook.com/CorbyClean.