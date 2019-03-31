New Corby charity aims to break the cycle of homelessness

A new organisation has started providing outreach services to Corby’s rough sleepers.

Corby Rise, which is run by volunteers, last week started providing hot lunchtime meals and showers for some of the town’s rough sleepers - which official government figures put at 28 people.

A previous fun run organised by Dennis (pictured) who has worked with Corbys homeless community for many years.

The group is awaiting confirmation of its charitable status by the Charities Commission and volunteers are currently paying for the food they serve to guests out of their own pockets.

They are providing meals every Monday and Friday lunchtime at West Glebe Pavilion and are offering guests the use of the showers. They also have clean clothes on offer. As West Glebe is closed on the other weekdays, the group is also looking for a suitable venue to use to offer their services from Tuesday to Thursday.

The group is separate from Nightlight, the charity that runs the town’s homeless winter shelter which is due to close for the summer later this month. Several of Corby Rise’s volunteers were involved in the Help the Homeless shower and meal service last year.

The trustees are Corby-based Ashlee Duncan, Trudy Piggott, Dean Waring and Stacey Walden who have all been DBS checked and are undertaking safeguarding training.

Mum-of-three Ashlee said: “We’re conscious that the winter night shelter has to close soon and the homeless people will be back living in the woods.

”We know those people will still need continuing food and a shower and some support. We are just a group of people from Corby who want to do their bit.

“We are of the belief that with the correct support any of the town’s rough sleepers can rebuild their lives.”

Local man Dennis Binks, who has worked with Corby’s homeless community for years, is organising the first major fundraiser for Corby Rise next month and is appealing to as many local people as possible to get involved.

The charity fun run / walk will take place on Sunday, May 12. People will be encouraged to do the three-mile route in fancy dress if they wish.

Dennis said: “I don’t have a formal role with Corby Rise but I’m really keen to raise money for them because they’re a great bunch of people.”

People taking part can meet at the town’s volunteer bureau at the old TA building where they will be taken by a coach kindly provided by Lawson’s Coaches to Rockingham Triangle where they will begin the walk back to the TA building where there will be a fun event. Sponsor forms are available from the TA building, from Dennis Binks or from Corby Rise volunteers.

Every participant will get a medal and Corby mayor Cllr Mohammed Rahman will be there on the day.

The charity is also in need of donations of food and, in particular, tasty treats for its guests including chocolate and crisps. Donations can be dropped at the TA building during the week or at West Glebe Pavilion on Monday and Friday lunchtimes. Anyone with no transport can contact Ashlee via the Corby Rise Facebook page and she will arrange for someone to collect them.

The charity will also provide updated lists of items on its FB page.