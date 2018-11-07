New community Corby choir launches tonight

A light-hearted community choir will launch in Corby tonight (Wednesday).

Chordless Corby is opening its doors to anybody enthusiastic about singing, with no experience necessary.

The choir is for people in the local area that enjoy singing but have never had the confidence to do so in a group.

All singing abilities are welcome, from those who can reach the high notes, to those that can’t hit any note at all. The choir will cover a wide range of music genres and eras.

It isn’t a traditional choir but is a light-hearted and fun singing group, which hopes to bring a buzz to the local community. Participants will be encouraged to put forward their own song suggestions too.

Callum Reilly, choir leader, said: “We are very excited for the launch of Chordless Corby.

“Singing together in a group promotes a variety of health benefits and it’s our aim to create a ‘feel-good’ atmosphere.

“The choir is all about singing for fun and we can’t wait to get started.

“We are also delighted to donate any profits made to Lakelands Hospice.

“Lakelands is a great cause, close to many hearts in Corby, and we are proud to be able to support them.”

The choir is being held at St Ninian’s Church of Scotland in Beanfield Avenue, Corby.

It will run every Wednesday, during school term time, from 7.15pm to 8.45pm.

The choir costs £3.50 to attend each week, with your first week free of charge.

All profits are being donated to Lakeland s Hospice in Corby.

To keep informed on the latest choir news and updates like Chordless Corby on Facebook.