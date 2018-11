Weldon might be getting a new fish and chip shop.

An application has been submitted to Corby Borough Council for the new shop in the former barber’s shop tucked away in Church Walk.

The proposed shop looks set to be calledd The Village Fryer NNL-180211-160749005

It is proposed that the shop would be called The Village Fryer. No details of opening hours are included in the application.

The village does not have its own fish and chip shop but is one of the fastest-growing communities in the borough.

