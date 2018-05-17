New chairman of East Northants Council looking forward to getting out and about

East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) has welcomed a new chairman for the next civic year.

Cllr Wendy Brackenbury, a district councillor for Thrapston and Islip, took over from outgoing chairman, Cllr Colin Wright, at the annual meeting of the council for 2017/18 yesterday (Wednesday).

Cllr Brackenbury has been a district councillor since 2003 and is currently a ward member for Thrapston Lakes ward.

She is also a county councillor for the Thrapston division, and has been since 2013.

Her consort is her husband, Cllr David Brackenbury.

Cllr Brackenbury said: “It will be a privilege to represent the district as a whole, and the work of the council, at events over the coming year.

“I look forward to getting out and about to meet people and explore various places across East Northants and further afield.

“We have some lovely towns and villages in our district and it will be a pleasure to visit them and meet with local communities.”

Cllr Brackenbury will be organising a variety of events over the next 12 months to raise as much money as possible for her chosen charities - Pancreatic Cancer UK and Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

District councillor for Stanwick ward, Cllr Helen Howell, was named as vice-chairman for this year.

To find out what the chairman is up to, visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/chairmansdiary and/or follow her on Twitter @ENCChairman.