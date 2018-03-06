New carpet shop opens in Kettering

A mother has spoken of her pride after her son opened a carpet shop in Kettering.

Emmanuel Buckle, 30, opened his Kettering Carpet Supply store in Hampden Crescent yesterday (Monday).

Mum Frances said: “He’s built it up from nothing.

“He’s always tried to get onto his own feet and better himself and now he’s opened his own shop.

“I am very proud.”

The shop sells carpets, flooring and lino and also offers a fitting service.

For more information or a quote, visit the shop’s Facebook page or call 01536 415326.