New cafe in Kettering for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s

A new cafe is opening in Kettering to offer support to dementia and Alzheimer’s sufferers and their carers.

The Rotary Club of Kettering has set up and sponsored the cafe at the Keystone Centre in Rockingham Road, after a similar cafe run by the Alzheimer’s Society closed due to a loss of funding.

The cafe has been created to provide social and supportive get-togethers for carers.

There will be entertainment and free cake and refreshments at the two-hour sessions which will run from 2pm to 4pm on the second Thursday of each month, starting on February 8.

Rotary Club members Yvonne Robinson and Dennis Bowden, who have been getting the cafe set up, say they have enlisted the help of volunteers with experience in the mental health sector.

For more information contact Yvonne Robinson on 07866 367964.