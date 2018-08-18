New beginning for trades club built by shillings from Corby folk

An historic Corby building that played a key part in Corby’s trades union movement could be repurposed for housing.

The Corby Trades and Labour Club, also known as Bevan House, on the corner of Stuart Road and Elizabeth Street has been vacant since it fell into administration.

This is how the former Corby Trades and Labour Club could look NNL-181008-161652005

It was originally constructed in the 1960s when local people paid a shilling a brick to build a base for the town’s Labour and trade union movement.

A £50,000 refurbishment grant was supposed to give the building a new lease life in 2012.

It had been suggested by community leaders that it could be part of an overall redevelopment of the neighbouring police station and magistrates’ court site.

Although it has been on the market for use as a social club, there have been no takers.

Bevan House, centre, when it was first built. Its first floor was not yet constructed. You can see the steelworks in the background. NNL-181008-161713005

But now new owners, lettings agent Eastern Rose, owned by Rutland property tycoon Roger Canham, has applied for permission to build 14 new two-bedroom properties there.

A design and access statement submitted to planners at Corby Borough Council says: “Using this redundant building to provide 14 dwellings will positively contribute to the area on an economic, social and environmental front.

“Economically by raising the value of the building and by bringing increased footfall to local businesses. Socially, by strengthening the local community, providing surveillance and also contributing to the boroughs long term vision for having mixed use in the town centre to help with revitalization.

“Environmentally by improving the fabric and appearance as well as improving the thermal performance and energy use of the building.

Back in 2012, the club was refurbished with a �50,000 grant but it soon fell into adminstration

“The building is clearly a former social club and adds little to the attractiveness of the area.

“Key to this character change will be the removal of the rear service features and various additions around the building.

“Also, key is the treatment of the principal elevations as seen from the public realm of the town centre and Stuart Road.

“The proposal builds on the long elevations and flat roofing to develop a contemporary vision for the building. Firstly, the expansive brickwork and concrete elements will be addressed with a mixed palette of weatherboard cladding and through colour render at first floor.”

