New bar and grill opens its doors in Corby town centre

A restaurant in Corby has reopened and relaunched as a sports bar and grill.
TJ’s Bar and Grill in Corby has had a refurbishment weeks after its previous incarnation, TJ’s Meatshed, shut its doors.
The new venue features a giant 160” sports screen showing all the biggest games.
An extensive menu has tasty burgers at reasonable prices as well as steaks, hotdogs, platters and salads.
A wide selection of cocktails is available as well as gins and craft beer.
There’s also an air hockey table for if you’re feeling energetic.
A statement from the bar’s new owners said: “Come on down and see us for a great selection of burgers, steaks, salads appetisers and loads more.
“Sample our craft beers or try some of the old favourites.
“We have a wide array of funky cocktails and spirits to choose from. From gins to prosecco we have an amazing selection.
“Or why not just pop in for a tea and coffee and relax in one of our comfortable booth seats.”
You can find out more on the venue’s Facebook page.