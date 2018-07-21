New bar and grill opens its doors in Corby town centre

A restaurant in Corby has reopened and relaunched as a sports bar and grill.

TJ’s Bar and Grill in Corby has had a refurbishment weeks after its previous incarnation, TJ’s Meatshed, shut its doors.

Cosy booths with incredible artwork at the newly-rebranded TJ's

The new venue features a giant 160” sports screen showing all the biggest games.

An extensive menu has tasty burgers at reasonable prices as well as steaks, hotdogs, platters and salads.

A wide selection of cocktails is available as well as gins and craft beer.

There’s also an air hockey table for if you’re feeling energetic.

Some great artwork on the walls of TJ's Bar and Grill

A statement from the bar’s new owners said: “Come on down and see us for a great selection of burgers, steaks, salads appetisers and loads more.

“Sample our craft beers or try some of the old favourites.

“We have a wide array of funky cocktails and spirits to choose from. From gins to prosecco we have an amazing selection.

“Or why not just pop in for a tea and coffee and relax in one of our comfortable booth seats.”

There's an air hockey table at the new TJ's bar and grill

You can find out more on the venue’s Facebook page.