New areas of historic home open for first time

Visitors will have access to new areas of Boughton House’s stunning gardens as it gets set for its first official opening of 2018.

The Gardens and Grade 1 Designed Landscape at the Estate will open as part of the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday, February 25, when a portion of the entrance ticket proceeds will be donated to charity.

Two new areas of the upper Walled Gardens will officially open to visitors for the first time on the day.

The Wedding Garden features a pavilion centrepiece, with trees used at a recent family wedding. The new installation pays homage to the famous Chinese Pavilion which is displayed in Boughton’s unfinished wing, and offers seating within.

The Gardens team have also been busy developing The Alpine Garden, a respectful nod to alpine specialist Valerie Finnis, who had been resident at Boughton, which features an array of hardy species.

David Cullum, parks and gardens manager at Boughton House, said: “It’s wonderful to have had the opportunity to introduce new elements to our visitor experience here at Boughton.

“Our focus in recent years has been very much on the restoration of the 18th century Gardens – which culminated in the opening of the Grand Etang lake in 2015. The addition of these two new areas of the Walled Garden has only enhanced its beauty.”

The Gardens will open between 11am and 3pm on Sunday 25th February. Tickets cost £6 for adults, £3 for children and £14 for a family of two adults and two children.

Visitors can enjoy light bites in 18th century stable block and peruse the gift shop’s wide variety of crafts, food, jewellery, books and more.

To find out more, contact Boughton House on 01536 515 731 or email info@boughtonhouse.co.uk.

Visit Boughton on Facebook @BoughtonHouse or Instagram @boughton_house_official