New area where dogs can be off the lead opens in Higham Ferrers

An area where dogs can run and play off the lead has opened in Higham Ferrers.

Higham Ferrers mayor Cllr Peter Tomas formally opened the new area on Thursday (May 3).

The mayor meeting one of the users of the new area

He was joined by fellow councillors and local dog owners for the opening of the new area, which is proving popular with dog owners who take their dogs along to exercise.

Higham Ferrers Town Council has had positive feedback about the area so far and word is spreading that it is a good place to visit.

Zoe Cave of Angelic Dogs by Zoe offers pet services including dog walking, training and grooming.

Zoe, who attended the opening, has been using the area regularly and is pleased the town council has been able to provide the site.

The official opening of the new area in Higham Ferrers

She said: “It is a fabulous space for dogs to exercise and to play and for dog owners to meet up.

“The area is fenced so it provides confidence to owners to allow dogs to run off the lead in a safe environment.”

The area is located off Stanwick Road, the other side of the A6, and can be accessed on foot by the footbridge near Mallard Close.

The area is owned by Higham Ferrers Town Council with the land handed to them in exchange for land taken for the construction of the A6.

The legal work to complete the land transfer was completed in December 2016 and following this, boundary fencing was improved, a dog waste bin installed, signage erected and the area opened to the public.

Alongside exercise, dogs need time to play and company so the new area allows them to not only have the company of their owners but also meet fellow dogs.

The town council is encouraging people to go along and see the new area for themselves while letting their dogs have a good run around.