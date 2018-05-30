New app promises to help Wellingborough shoppers bag a bargain

Visitors to Wellingborough can bag a bargain thanks to a new app that signposts shoppers to the latest deals and special offers.

The LoyalFree app lets shoppers know about up-to-the-minute discounts from a range of retailers, cafes, pubs and attractions, ensuring town centre visitors don’t miss out on the chance to save money while supporting local businesses.

It has been commissioned by Discover Wellingborough, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by town centre businesses.

The app also features a local ‘what’s on’ guide with details on the latest events going on in the town, the latest local weather forecast, a guide to parking and a list of retailers.

John Cable, executive director of the Wellingborough BID, said: “We all love to get our hands on a bargain and this app helps to make sure shoppers never miss out on the best offers from our fabulous selection of local retailers.

“Smartphones have become an essential part of modern everyday life so to be able to reach thousands of people quickly and easily via the device they use the most is a powerful tool for businesses in Wellingborough.

“Whether it’s an afternoon tea for two, discount on picture framing, cut price tanning or money off your hair cut there’s guaranteed to be a deal for everyone.”

The LoyalFree app is free to download from the App Store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids.

To download visit www.loyalfree.co.uk/download