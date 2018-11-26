New £4m industrial units with space for 100 jobs open in Wellingborough trading estate

Thirteen new units have opened on a Wellingborough industrial estate capable of accommodating 100 new jobs.

Northern Trust officially unveiled the 42,447 sq ft development on its Leyland Trading Estate in Wellingborough on November 22.

The new units can accommodate 100 new jobs

The work was part-funded by a South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) local growth fund worth £1.2 million.

Tom Parkinson, director at Northern Trust said: "We are delighted to have worked with SEMLEP on this new development, which we anticipate to accommodate over 100 new jobs, adding to the estimated 20,000 jobs currently held within our portfolio of assets.

"We are committed to providing modern industrial accommodation to the SME sector and this new scheme will prove popular with the local business community, especially with the significant growth within the town at Stanton Cross."

Leyland Trading Estate now measures more than 230,000 sq ft and is home to around 110 businesses.

Minister for local growth Jake Berry said: “We’re committed to boosting economic growth across the whole of the UK and building a Britain fit for the future.

"The facilities opening today will enhance the already popular Leyland Trading Estate and further develop the economy of the Midlands.

"The Local Growth Funding worth £1.2 million will help create over 100 new jobs and demonstrates our continued support for local businesses in the area."

The £4 million scheme has added three additional separate terraced blocks of industrial and workshop units with sizes ranging from 542 sq ft up to 8,928 sq ft.

“There is a well-evidenced gap in employment space for small businesses," said Judith Barker, SEMLEP’s director of programmes and governance.

"These new workshops meet the needs of local businesses in Wellingborough, providing new space for firms to start-up and grow.

"It is a great investment for the area and was delivered on time and on budget."

The new units over 2,000 sq ft incorporate integral offices.