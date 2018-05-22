Necklace, euros and Hong Kong dollars stolen in Barton Seagrave burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Barton Seagrave.

The burglary happened sometime between 1.50pm and 3.10pm on Friday (May 18) when the offender/s broke in through the back door of a property in Warkton Lane.

A police spokesman said: “They stole a silver necklace, various documents and a quantity of euros and Hong Kong dollars.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to a man who called at the house earlier in the day to ask the occupants if they wanted a tree cutting down.”

The man is described as white, in his mid-20s, about 5ft 11in, with a medium build and a pale complexion.

He wore a baseball cap and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

Officers are also asking people to look out for anyone in possession of or trying to sell Hong Kong dollars in unusual circumstances.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the burglary, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.