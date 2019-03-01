National Brexit march to visit Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

A Brexit march led by Nigel Farage will visit the north of the county this month.

The Leave Means Leave campaign has announced a two-week long protest travelling from Sunderland to London, ending on March 29 when the UK is currently scheduled to leave the EU.

The March 26 route.

As part of the ‘March to Leave’ route, protestors will march almost 15 miles from Corby to Wellingborough on March 26.

The campaign’s aim is to have a group of marchers on each leg of the route which will start in Sunderland, the first city to return a leave vote in the divisive 2016 referendum, and finish in a mass rally at Parliament Square.

If Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal bill is voted down as expected on March 12, a vote on whether to leave without a deal is expected to take place before a potential vote to extend Article 50.

Mr Farage said: “The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit.

Grassroots Out: Wellingborough: MEP Nigel Farage , Peter Bone MP for Wellingborough, Tom Pursglove MP for Corby and East Northants, walkabout in Wellingborough to publicise the Grassroots Out - EU referendum ''Saturday 23 January 2016 NNL-160123-231422009

“All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence.”

Corby (64.2 per cent), Kettering (61 per cent) and Wellingborough (62.4 per cent) all returned leave votes in 2016 and their three MPs are all staunch Brexiters.

Mr Farage, then UKIP leader, visited Wellingborough and Kettering before the referendum to drum up support for Leave.

Leave Means Leave founder and vice-chairman Richard Tice said: “Over 17 million people voted Leave in the EU referendum, many for the first time, in the greatest democratic exercise in the history of our nation.

“Failing to deliver a true Brexit will permanently damage the British people’s faith in democracy.”

The March 25 leg, the day before the Northamptonshire route, will end in Oakham in nearby Rutland.

The three north Northamptonshire towns make up the March 26 route before the March 27 leg, which starts in Towcester in the south of the county.

The exact start and finish points in Corby and Wellingborough have not yet been announced.

John Longworth, chairman of Leave Means Leave, said: “The Westminster elite has had over two years to implement Brexit and instead has done everything in its power to prevent it.

“Despite 52 per cent of voters choosing Brexit, only 24 per cent of current UK MPs voted to leave.

“An extension of Article 50, thereby kicking the can further down the road, is completely unacceptable.”

After losing an amendment earlier this week Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said they will back a second referendum.