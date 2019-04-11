National BMX championships coming to Corby

The first ever British Cycling National BMX Freestyle Park Championships will be staged at Corby’s Adrenaline Alley.

Competitors from across the sport – from elite, to amateur, to young riders – will be able to take part in various categories over the weekend of May 11 and 12.

Olympic qualifying points and national champions’ jerseys will be awarded in the male and female elite park categories, while non-professional riders will also have the opportunity to compete on the same park under the same format.

Included within these non-professional events will be a host of exciting sub-categories over the course of the weekend, including a bowl jam, kids’ jam, highest air and highest bunny hop competitions. Prizes will be awarded for all categories.

Commercial director at British Cycling Jonathan Rigby said: “We’re thrilled to confirm the venue for the first ever National BMX Freestyle Park Championships.

“The discipline is a recent addition to British Cycling’s work, and adding this annual, national showcase of freestyle park was key as we look forward to its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The weekend of the national championships will be a brilliant showcase of the discipline as a whole, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans to the spectacular Adrenaline Alley, as the first ever national champions are crowned.”

The event represents the first British Cycling-led national championships, and is another key step forward for the discipline which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020.

Event co-ordinator Greg Illingworth said: “BMX park riding has progressed at an incredible rate over the last few years and particularly since the discipline was added to the Olympic schedule.

“Great Britain has some of the top riders pushing this progress as well as one of the strongest BMX freestyle scenes in the world. I cannot wait to see which riders top the podium on the day and take home the titles.”

Entries are open to all, and riders will be able to enter on the British Cycling website.