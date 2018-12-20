National awards for Kettering Council

Kettering Council’s refuse and recycling and street cleansing service were recognised as top performing nationally.

The refuse and recycling service won the ‘best performer in refuse collection’ award and street cleansing won the ‘most improved’ as well as being a finalist in the ‘best performer in street cleansing’ at the 2018 Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE) Performance Network Awards.

This is the first consecutive win for best performer in refuse for the council and the third in four years.

Brendan Coleman, head of environmental care services at Kettering Council, said: “I am delighted that the performance of our refuse and recycling and street cleansing teams has been recognised.

“To win at the APSE Performance Network Awards is no mean feat.

“These awards reinforce our track record as a council with excellent performance.”

The council says both teams have worked extremely hard to deliver a high quality service to the residents within the borough of Kettering and, with the new joint working arrangement with Corby Council due to start in February, they say it is a great start to the new working arrangement.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re proud to have won these awards, which demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing the best environmental care services possible.

“We’re delighted to be recognised for providing a top class refuse collection and street cleansing service for the residents of the borough of Kettering.”