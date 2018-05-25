National award for Kettering teacher

A talented teacher from a Kettering primary is celebrating after being named Newly Qualified Teacher of the Year.

Lauren Green began working at Grange Primary Academy in Jean Road last year.

The year one teacher has now been named the best NQT in the United Learning annual education awards.

The awards are set up by United Learning, the academy trust responsible for dozens of schools across the country.

Lauren was nominated by the school’s leadership team.

Headteacher Chris Latimer said: “We are all extremely proud of Lauren.

“This is a tremendous award for both her and the school and deserved recognition of her hard work in providing an excellent education for our children.”

Mr Latimer will accompany Lauren and her family to London next month to receive her award from former Archbishop of Canterbury Rev George Carey at the Houses of Parliament.