National award for Kettering businesswoman

A Kettering businesswoman has been recognised for her work promoting walking to school and road safety for children.

Alison Holland, founder of Brightkidz, took an award at the 2018 National Sustainable Travel Awards.

The awards, organised by Modeshift, are presented to individuals and companies that have promoted schemes, projects and activities that support and encourage walking, cycling and other forms of sustainable travel.

Alison is also the projects and partnerships director at the Kettering company.

She said: “I’m delighted that the work we do at Brightkidz has been recognised in this year’s 2018 National Sustainable Travel Awards.

“Our organisation is working hard to promote safe and active travel as widely as possible, not just to local schools and colleges, but also to businesses and communities throughout the county and beyond.

“We work closely with councils, the police and other relevant bodies to spread the message that walking to school and active travel, such as cycling or scooting, bring many benefits to children.

“Whether you’re a school, local authority, business or parent, Brightkidz can provide information, campaign resources and eye-catching bright products to support your initiatives and help you all to be seen.”

Brightkidz is a social enterprise or not-for-profit business that helps promote walking to school, cycling and road safety through its products, projects and information.

It is funded by income from sales of its reflectors and other bright products that help children to be seen when out and about.

