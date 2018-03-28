Naan out of five: Corby curry house rapped by hygiene inspectors

A popular Corby curry house has been told it must urgently improve its food hygiene after scoring the lowest rating possible.

Bombay Dynasty in George Street was given a score of zero in an inspection earlier this year - despite claims of a current ‘five-star’ rating on its website.

The restaurant's rating on the Food Standards Agency website (left) next to a screengrab from Bombay Dynasty's website, taken yesterday. NNL-180327-143742005

The restaurant, which also offers a takeaway and delivery service, was heavily criticised in a report by Corby Council’s environmental health officer.

The inspection found a number of poor food safety areas that could cause cross-contamination and, ultimately, make customers ill.

Cooked shish, chicken and other meats were being stored at room temperature (about 20C) rather than at 8C or less.

Prawns were found defrosting under a sink next to an open back door.

The same chopping board was being used to prepare raw and cooked foods, with three knives and two potatoes resting on top of it.

Raw steak was also being stored above or next to cooked rice and onion bhajis in the fridge.

The report also found areas of the kitchen to be dirty.

Dirty cloths were being used to clean surfaces.

The hand wash basin was not in regular use and there was no soap.

There were dirty walls and tiles and there was also a large gap under the door to the outside store room, which was capable of allowing insects and vermin in.

Plastic coolboxes which takeaway orders are placed in were also not clean.

One staff member’s food hygiene certificate was four years out of date and there was no system of delivery checks or stock control.

The restaurant, which is ranked 35th out of 92 Corby eateries on Trip Advisor, did not respond to requests for a comment.

A letter to the restaurant from Corby Council’s senior environmental health officer said: “Included within the schedule are recommendations which although not specific legal requirements, detail advice aimed at ensuring good practice and standards.

“It it strongly recommended that this advice is followed.

“An officer will re-visit on May 1, 2018, to inspect that the necessary works have been carried out.”