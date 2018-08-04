Music festival coming to Rushden

A charity which raises money to support good causes in the area is holding its first festival.

Swivelfest will be the Swivel Club’s first summer live outdoor event.

The family event is taking place in the Walled Garden at Rushden Hall Park on Saturday, August 11.

Gates open at 1pm and the first act will kick off proceedings at 2pm.

Bands playing on the day include Counterfeit Quo, Pulp’d, Blur 2 and Noasis.

A spokesman for the charity said: “There will eight bands, bringing the very best of tribute acts from both national and international fame.”

The music will be over two stages and will continue until 10.30pm.

There will also be two bars, food outlets, toilets and free parking.

Swivelfest has been supported by Rushden Town Council and sponsored by local firms, shops, businesses and individuals.

The spokesman added: “The Swivel Club is a registered charity run by volunteers and funds are raised by holding monthly music events at Rushden Town Bowls Club.

“All profits go to local individuals and good causes within our area.

“To date they have donated in the region of £120,000 to those in most need.”

Tickets are £20 each or family tickets cost £60.

These are available online from www.swivelfest.com or www.swivelclub.org.uk.

They can also be bought from Rushden Graphics in Alfred Street, Rushden, The Bowls Club in Rushden or the barbers in Wharf Road, Higham Ferrers.

For more information about Swivelfest call O7738 080470.