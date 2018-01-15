Murder investigation launched after man dies in Kettering

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a 29-year-old man in Kettering yesterday evening (Sunday).

Police and ambulance services were called shortly after 9pm after reports of an incident at an address in Havelock Street.

Inquiries are taking place in the area while officers establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 421 of 14/01/18.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.