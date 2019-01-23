Mum and baby escape from carjacker in Kettering

A mum feared for her and her baby’s safety after being targeted by a carjacker in Kettering.

The robbery took place in Grafton Street on Saturday (January 19) between 4pm and 4.30pm.

A man approached the mum, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a silver Volkswagen Bora.

He threatened her and her boyfriend, who was in a nearby shop, with violence if she didn’t get out of the car.

A police spokesman said: “The victim had a young baby in the back and feared for everyone’s safety, so she removed the baby and the suspect got into the car and drove away.”

No description of the attacker was given.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the force said the car had not been recovered.

The spokesman appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.