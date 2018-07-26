Mum admits giving false alibi to son jailed for Wellingborough shooting

A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice following a shooting in Wellingborough.

Sarah Nolan, 38, of Cowley Close, Northampton, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on July 16 to 10 months in prison suspended for two years, and was also given a community order.

Nolan was arrested and charged with perverting the course of justice after giving her son Chanze Nolan a false alibi, claiming he was at home at the time of a shooting in Wellingborough last year for which he was later convicted.

Detective Constable Gareth Askew said: “Sarah Nolan was arrested and charged as part of a robust and thorough investigation into the shooting of an 18-year-old man in Wellingborough in September 2017, after inquiries found she had given an alibi that was later established to false.

“She was convicted for her part in trying to assist an offender who was later convicted of a serious violent crime, and we hope her conviction demonstrates our determination to crackdown on those who get involved in violent crime, whatever part they may play.”

Chanze Nolan, 21, from Rectory Farm, Northampton, was jailed for nine years seven months in March this year, after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a firearm in a public place.