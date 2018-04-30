Multi-million-pound upgrade at school near Kettering set for green light

Multi-million-pound plans for a new all-weather sports pitch and sports hall at a school in Barton Seagrave are to set to be approved next week.

More than £2m is coming from developer contributions to pay for the new sports facilities at Latimer Arts College in Castle Way.

Northamptonshire County Council’s Major Projects and Capital Investment Board met earlier this month and approved the plan which means the school will also be able to increase its capacity by an extra 35 students.

A report, which will be considered by the county council’s cabinet next week (May 8), states: “The school accommodation is undersized for the number of pupils on roll and many areas are in a poor state of repair and not conducive to modern teaching.

“The proposal to build a new purpose-built sports hall and outdoor all-weather pitch facility will provide the school with appropriately-sized facilities for a seven-form entry secondary school to enable them to teach a full and varied sports curriculum.

“It will also be utilised for school functions, events and some community use.”

A total of £2.32m will come from developer contributions, with the school using £80,000 of its own funds and the county council providing a further £83,700 from its basic need grant.

The existing sports hall will be converted to a multi-use area once the new facilities are open and will be used as a hall for students to sit exams and also as an eating area.

The school was first built in the 1960s and has a good Ofsted rating.

Its science block is also due to have a revamp due to separate funding awarded by central government two years ago.