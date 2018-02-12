MPs join fight against plans for poultry farm in Rushden

Two MPs are showing their support for a campaign against plans to build a poultry farm with the capacity for up to 540,000 birds in Rushden.

Bedfordia Farms Ltd has applied to build 10 poultry buildings and associated infrastructure on land north east of the Westwood AD Plant in Bedford Road, Rushden.

One of the campaign boards

But the plans have been met with opposition, including Peter Bone MP and Tom Pursglove MP who will have 22 chickens in a 1 square meter cage to demonstrate the conditions they say the 540,000 chickens will suffer if the proposed American style chicken farm in Higham and Rushden goes ahead.

The MPs will be supported by Roger Barnes, head of the Cluck Off protest group which has been fighting the plans since they were first submitted.

Mr Bone said: “This chicken farm or should I say chicken factory is totally unacceptable, the Government has said that it is against this type of American style factory farming.

“When people see the conditions the chickens are expected to survive in, they will be appalled.

“I am supporting the Cluck Off campaign and I will do everything in my power to stop this cruel and unnecessary development.”

The demonstration will be taking place outside Mr Bone’s office in High Street, Wellingborough, at 10am on Wednesday (February 14).

The planning application by Bedfordia is likely to be considered by East Northants Council at a meeting later this month.

