MP secures meeting with transport minister over Oundle bridge

Corby and East Northants MP Tom Pursglove has secured a meeting with a transport minister over the condition of a bridge in Oundle.

A three-tonne weight restriction is in place for the North Bridge in the town after Northamptonshire County Council said earlier this month it couldn’t afford the £750,000 needed to fix parts of the 106-year-old structure.

During Transport Questions in the House of Commons today (Thursday) Mr Pursglove raised the issue with Transport Minister Jesse Norman.

He outlined the concerns of his constituents and the effect of the restrictions on businesses in the town, before asking the minister to see what can be done to make sure that the repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

In a post on his Facebook page he said: “Following my question, I also briefly spoke to the minister and he has agreed to meet to discuss this further.”

Mr Pursglove also wrote to the county council after the weight restriction was imposed, offering his support should the authority submit a bid to the Department for Transport’s Challenge Fund.