MP joins the fight against plans for 100 new houses in Irthlingborough

An MP has joined residents in their fight against plans for more than 100 new houses in Irthlingborough.

Tom Pursglove has raised his objection to the application by Fermyn Woods Estate for outline planning permission for a residential development with public open space and associated infrastructure to the rear of Nicholas Road, Irthlingborough.

In a letter to David Oliver, chief executive at East Northants Council, Mr Pursglove said: “I have been contacted again by a significant number of my constituents in respect of the latest planning application.

“As such, I am writing to set out their concerns relating to this proposal and associate myself with the strong level of local objection that has been expressed.”

Irthlingborough Town Council and the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire have objected to the plans.

Nichola Joynes also contacted the Northants Telegraph about the plans, saying: “Local residents have been campaigning and have the support of Tom Pursglove MP.

“Many of the residents’ concerns are not just the effect on the conservation area but also the increase in traffic with an additional 210 cars a day accessing the site via a single carriageway road with no passing places, namely Hayway, a situation which already causes issues for residents.

“On other roads leading to the site residents are forced to park on pavements on both sides of the road to allow sufficient room for vehicles to use the roads, even with this parking arrangement emergency vehicles are challenged on accessing this area of town.”

Nichola added that residents organised a petition which gathered more than 300 signatures in just two days when a similar application was submitted in 2017.

Documents submitted as part of the latest application say the scheme would have up to 105 houses.

The plans also state: “The development will provide additional housing within Irthlingborough and will boost the five-year land supply.

“If consented this site can be developed quickly as the highway and drainage infrastructure is already in place to connect into in Nicholas Road.

“The affordable housing will offer the opportunity for prospective tenants on the council’s waiting list to be housed in new up-to-date, modern dwellings.

“The affordable housing will bring the opportunity for people to take their first steps on the housing ladder through shared ownership.

“The construction phase of the development will provide employment opportunities for local tradesmen and suppliers and there will be a knock-on effect to the local economy from the investment being made and new residents coming to live in the area.”

For more details about the plans, search for 18/00945/OUT on the planning page of the East Northants Council website.