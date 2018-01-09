Mountain bike stolen by three men in armed robbery in Northampton

A man had his mountain bike stolen at knifepoint by three men during an armed robbery in Northampton.

The victim was pushed off his Carrera bicycle (pictured) while riding it along Meltham Close, near the Weston Favell shopping centre, and, as he was on the floor, he was approached by two more men who held a knife to him.

The three men then took the bike and made off in the direction of Lings at some time between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on Saturday, January 6.

All three men were in their late teens.

One of the men is described as black, with a muscled build and short black hair in a high top style. He was wearing a black jacket and black trousers, and had a black face-covering obscuring the bottom half of his face.

The second offender was white, about 6ft 1in, with a skinny build. He was wearing dark trousers and jacket with the hood up, and a black balaclava.

The third man was black, about 5ft 5in, with a skinny build and wearing black trousers, a black jacket, and a black balaclava.

