Mould and slime found at unregistered food company in makeshift structure in Wellingborough

An unregistered food company in Wellingborough has been banned from trading after health officers found mould and slime on the floor and chest freezers.

The Romanian business was operating out of a makeshift structure in the back garden of 77 Midland Road and it was closed down after an anonymous complaint alleged the company was operating unlawfully.

Environmental health officers from Wellingborough Council visited Marius Protap Ltd on November 28 and found the food room in poor condition.

Mould and slime were present on the outer surfaces of chest freezers and on the floor.

Pieces of fresh meat, sausages, kofta and a whole hog were found without any labelling identifying durability or ingredients and with no traceability information, which did not comply with food safety requirements and posed an imminent risk of injury to health.

An emergency prohibition notice and a food condemnation warning notice were served on the business.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, the leader of Wellingborough Council, said: "I am delighted that this unregistered premises has been prohibited from trading unlawfully in our borough due to the hard work of our environmental health team.

"Officers work with all local food businesses to ensure they understand how to manage food safety.

"However, where there is an imminent risk to public health, officers do not hesitate to take immediate action to remove that risk to ensure the safety of our residents."

On December 10, at Northampton Magistrates' Court, the council was successful in obtaining a hygiene emergency prohibition order and a food condemnation order for the seized meat, meaning that no food business can operate from the premises until the health risk condition is lifted by environmental health.

Costs of £1,437 were also awarded to the council.