Motorist drove in wrong carriageway on major Corby road

People with dashcam footage of a hair-raising incident in Corby are being sought by police.

Traffic officers are appealing for witnesses after a car was driven in the wrong direction along the A427 Oakley Road dual carriageway in Corby.

The motorist drove the wrong way down this stretch of road NNL-190118-102230005

The incident is believed to have happened between 12 midday and 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 17), between KFC and Corby village.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage, can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.