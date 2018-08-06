Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Burton Latimer crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash near Burton Latimer yesterday (Sunday).

Police say the incident took place on the A6 bypass just after 4.45pm.

A motorcyclist was travelling from Burton Latimer to Finedon when it was involved in a crash with an SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to Kettering General Hospital but a police spokesman said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Northants Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.