A motorcyclist has been left with leg and chest injuries after a crash in Corby this afternoon (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to Danesholme Road, at the junction with the A6003, just before 3pm after the crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Police were called to the scene.

The male motorcyclist suffered injuries to his chest and leg.

A police spokesman said: "They are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage."

The vehicles are now being recovered.