A man was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon after a crash on the A45 near Wellingborough.

Police were called about a collision between a motorbike and van at 3:18pm on Tuesday, February 26.

The collision happened on the A45 westbound, near to the Turnells Mill Lane junction.

"The motorbike rider was airlifted to University Hospital of Coventry and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening," said a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman.

The road re-opened at 5.30pm.