Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with 'serious' head and leg injuries after collision in Brixworth

An air ambulance was spotted landing in Brixworth this morning.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision in Brixworth.

The collision took place between a motorcyclist and two cars in Harborough Road, Brixworth at around 7.50am this morning (October 28).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The rider has sustained serious head and leg injuries and has been taken to University Hospital Coventry."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police offers are still on the scene and an air ambulance was earlier spotted landing near the scene of the crash.