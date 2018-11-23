Motorbike stolen in Corby

People in Corby are being asked to keep an eye out for a distinctive motorbike stolen during a burglary

The burglary happened sometime between 8am on Tuesday, November 20, and 1pm on Wednesday, November 21, when the offender broke into a garage in Studfall Avenue and stole a black, white and orange KTM 250SX off-road motorbike and two sets of ski boots.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.