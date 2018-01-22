Motorbike and tools stolen from farm near Kettering

A motorbike and tools were stolen in a burglary near Hannington.

Offenders broke into a farm and stole the green and black Kawasaki motorbike (pictured) as well as numerous Snap-On tools between 8pm on Thursday (January 18) and 9am on Friday (January 19).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about it.

They would also like to speak to anyone who has been offered the motorbike for sale.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.