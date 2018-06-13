Morrisons holding family fun day as part of Celebrating Rushden week

Three local charities are set to benefit from a family fun day being held as part of Celebrating Rushden week.

Morrisons, which has a site in Rushden, is inviting members of the public to join them for its family fun day on Saturday (June 16).

The event is open to staff, of which there are 93 employees at the site in Crown Way, as well as members of the public.

Community champion for the site Helen Elliott said: “We are hosting the family fun day on Saturday from 11am to 3pm as part of Celebrating Rushden week.

“The event is also to raise money for Clic Sargent, which is Morrisons’ nominated charity and our three site chosen charities which are Serve and Spurgeons, both in Rushden, and Headway in Irthlingborough.”

Fun on the day will include a bouncy castle, potato crafts, name the teddy, live music, face painting, hot food, charity car wash, ice-cream factory, cake stall, penalty shoot-out, hook-a-duck and a fully licensed bar.

And Helen added: “Although we have previously supported various areas of the community, this is our very first family fun day and the first of many, we hope.

“Our aim is to raise funds for our four sponsored charities but we have also invited some schools and a college we are in partnership with to join in the fun.”

The event is taking place from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (June 16) at the Morrisons site in Crown Way, Rushden.

Entry is free.