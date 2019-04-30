More warehouses for Wellingborough given green light

A new warehouse park in Wellingborough has been given the go-ahead.

The 310,000 sq ft industrial and logistics park at the northern end of the Stanton Cross development will be called Stanton Industrial Park.

The park will have three separate buildings, marking the first milestone of the planned 1.5million sq ft of commercial development at the site which will create 3,000 new jobs.

Nick Kay, development director at developers St. Modwen, said: “This is a landmark for the Stanton Cross development and for the region and shows our confidence in the market with a significant investment.

“Stanton Cross is set to become a thriving commercial hub, providing flexible space for businesses ranging from international companies to regional operators.

“We will now begin work to develop the industrial park and look to bring forward further sites at Stanton Cross.”

The three buildings are sized at 172,000 sq ft, 93,000 sq ft and 44,000 sq ft and will have 155, 80 and 39 parking spaces respectively.

It’s another landmark for Stanton Cross, a huge extension to Wellingborough by Bovis Homes that will see 3,650 new homes built and see £1bn invested into the town.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes’ divisional operations director responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “It’s a very exciting time for Stanton Cross as we’ve welcomed our first homeowners and works on vital infrastructure are well under way.

“This latest news marks another significant milestone as the commercial development will provide a boost for the local economy and help drive the successful longevity of the scheme.

“Stanton Cross is now beginning to take shape and we look forward to making further progress throughout the year.”

Tim Seddon, property director for the south east at St. Modwen, added: “Stanton Cross is a strategic development in the region and a key employment site.”