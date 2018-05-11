More trees for Corby’s ancient woodland

A Corby firm has donated 350 new trees to be planted in the town’s ancient woodland to help offset its carbon emissions.

RS Components is undertaking the scheme at Hazel and Thoroughsale woods, part of the ancient Rockingham Forest, in Corby.

A team from the business, headed up by managing director for Northern Europe Mike England, visited the Corby Council-owned woodland on Thursday to kick-off the planting.

A combination of oak, wild cherry, hazel, hornbeam and beech have been specifically chosen to support biodiversity and provide habitats for wildlife.

Corby Borough Council’s Lead Member for Environment Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “The woodland plays an important part in Corby’s history and heritage and it is great to see that local businesses are helping to safeguard its future. This will ensure that Corby’s green spaces continue to thrive and grow for future generations.”

RS Components has teamed up with sustainability experts Carbon Footprint Ltd to set up the scheme which it hopes will offset its carbon emissions. There has already also been a tree planting exercise at Little Stanion Primary School where 30 trees were planted in March by RS staff, schoolchildren and school staff.