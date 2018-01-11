More than 80 houses planned in Burton Latimer development

Up to 84 more houses could be built in Burton Latimer if a new development gets the go-ahead.

Plans have been submitted for a development on land off Gardner Road in the town, near the pocket park.

If they are approved, the development would be made up of 59 market housing properties, 13 social housing properties and 12 intermediate properties.

There will also be play areas on the site, as well as a link to the park.

A planning statement said: “The scheme has been designed to fit into the existing landscape and to be of an appropriate density given its edge of settlement location.

“Opportunities for play have been incorporated into the scheme with the provision of a LEAP [Local Equipped Area for Play} adjacent to the Public Right of Way and a LAP {Landscaped Area for Play] close to the existing area of Public Open Space that is associated with the Dearlove Road scheme.

“Residents will benefit from the upgraded surfacing to the Public Right of Way which provides access to the railway bridge and river frontage.

“There will also be a formalised link to the pocket park.”

The applicants added that the development would be a “natural and logical” infill to Burton Latimer, filling in an undeveloped gap.

The scheme will also see ‘enhanced pedestrian links to the countryside’ and landscaping features.

There is a single point of pedestrian and vehicular access to the site directly off Gardner Road.

Houses on the development will range from one-bed maisonettes to four-bed family homes.

A decision could be made by March 21 this year.