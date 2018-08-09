More than 40 arrests since Op Viper launched in Northants

More than 40 arrests have been made since the launch of a police crackdown on serious and organised crime.

Northants Police launched Op Viper last month with a particular focus on people involved in drug, violence and firearms offences.

Op Viper has been launched by Northants Police

Since the operation started, officers have made more than 40 arrests for drug, weapon and violence offences as well as domestic, burglary, theft and driving offences.

Cash, drugs and weapons including lock knives and imitation firearms have been seized.

As well as carrying out raids across the county, neighbourhood teams are out and about talking to young people, holding street surgeries and visiting groups to talk about the dangers of gangs and knife crime.

Test purchase operations have taken place, with results showing some retailers selling knives to underage people or failing to ask for ID.

An Op Viper raid in Rushden on Friday

Welfare visits have also been made to people suspected of being cuckooed by gangs.

This is where gangs take over the homes of vulnerable people in order to deal drugs.

Last Friday saw the first of a series of ‘days of action’ which will taking place across the county in the coming months, including raids at properties in Raunds and Rushden as reported by the Northants Telegraph.

Officers from Kettering’s Proactive Team have been involved in these raids.

They have been regularly tweeting about the operation, including this warning to anyone looking to commit crime in the county.

The tweet posted this week said: “Northamptonshire does not welcome gangs.

“Or gang culture.

“Or cuckooing.

“If you know of anyone involved ring us, 101.

“We will continue enforcement via warrants and other means - it will not be tolerated.”

