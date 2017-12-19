More than £4,300 raised by Higham Ferrers’ Poppy Appeal

People in Higham Ferrers have been thanked for their support with this year’s Poppy Appeal.

More than £4,300 has been collected so far by members of the town’s RBL.

Cllr Glenn Harwood MBE

However, it comes as the branch has suffered a huge loss following the recent death of its chairman, Cllr Glenn Harwood MBE.

A message with the amount raised has been posted on Higham Ferrers Town Council’s website.

Geoff Goss, vice chairman of Higham RBL, said: “The Poppy Appeal is normally such a pleasurable thing to report on, but this year was deeply affected by the sad, sudden loss of our friend and chairman Glenn Harwood MBE.

“Glenn died very suddenly just a couple of days after Remembrance Sunday.

“He ran our Armistice Day parade and was heavily involved with our 2017 appeal.

“I am sure that Glenn would have wanted to thank all who supported and helped to raise this year’s total for Higham Ferrers of £4,399 to date.

“This year’s Annual Poppy Bowl (now named The Glenn Harwood MBE Memorial Bowl) award for the local youth group that has supported the poppy appeal the most, goes to Higham Ferrers Junior School, we thank them for their outstanding efforts in 2017.

“We look forward to the 2018 appeal which marks the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War One, we will keep you posted of our events and promotions nearer the time.”