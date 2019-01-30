More than 30 affordable homes planned for Northamptonshire villages

Plans have been announced to build affordable homes in four Northamptonshire villages with the aim of stopping people from being priced out of where they grew up.

Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA) wants to bring 33 affordable homes to Little Addington, Nassington, Brigstock and Norton.

The houses are specifically for residents with a connection to the villages.

NRHA's company secretary, Richard Mugglestone, said: "Affordable properties are vital to the sustainability of our rural communities.

"The fact that we are returning to the same villages in Northamptonshire shows that there is still a real need for more affordable homes in these areas, with local people being forced to move away.

"We may only be developing small schemes, but they will each make a big difference in these villages, keeping families and communities together."

NRHA’s first development in Little Addington will be starting on site in March, bringing two homes for affordable rent and four for shared ownership, along with five for open market sale.

After local housing needs surveys, which showed community support for more affordable homes in their villages, plans are being submitted for a further three new developments.

A decision is currently being awaited for eight new properties in Nassington.

The five homes for affordable rent and three for shared ownership will form phase three of the small development.

NHRA also hopes planning will be approved for a scheme in Brigstock, comprising one property for affordable rent and five for shared ownership.

Work is scheduled to start on site later in the year.

Plans will be submitted this summer for the second phase in Norton, with a further eight homes proposed.

Next month will see the completion of 10 new homes in Walgrave, which have been built in partnership with Whiterock Homes.

This is the housing association’s first cross-subsidy scheme in the Daventry district where any surpluses generated from the four homes for local market sale are being used to subsidise the six affordable properties.