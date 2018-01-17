More than £200,000 of council funding for East Northants groups so far

East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) is helping more communities in the district with funding for local projects from King’s Cliffe to Rushden.

Each district councillor is allocated £1,000 per year to award to parish/town councils, community groups, voluntary organisations and charities working in East Northamptonshire.

And thanks to ENC’s Member Empowerment Fund (MEF) which began in June 2011, communities have benefited from more than £206,000 of grant funding to support their projects so far, including most recently:

- Installation of entry gates to Great Addington to improve speed reduction measures

- Replacement of artificial playing surface for Thrapston Cricket Club

- Purchase of wildflower plants and seeds to improve the new pond area on Maltings Green in King’s Cliffe

- Funding towards the purchase of a memorial bench to be placed at the War Memorial in Irthlingborough

- Replacement uniforms for Rushden Town Band for their performances in Rushden and the surrounding area

- Purchase of junior beginner archery kits for the Archers of Raunds club

Cllr Glenvil Greenwood-Smith, district councillor for Raunds Windmill, supported the Archers of Raunds club.

He said: “I was very pleased to be able to support the Club with a portion of my MEF.

“The money helped fund the purchase of complete junior bow sets to facilitate the growing uptake in juniors joining the beginners course which runs all year round.

“At present the club has 54 members and welcomes everyone from the age of 10 upwards.

“They also offer taster sessions so people can try before they buy, so why not give it a go?”

These types of projects can be funded through the MEF scheme:

- Community events, fairs and carnivals

- Community/Neighbourhood planning activities

- Activities that promote participation in physical activity/healthy lifestyles

- Environmental improvements such as tidying up, new planting schemes

- Community facility improvements

- Support for new groups such as first aid, committee skills training

- Equipment for use by the local community

- Young people projects including equipment for youth groups

- Safer communities such as parking schemes, speed reduction measures

To find out more about the scheme or to apply for funding visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/mef or speak to your councillor, contact details can be found at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/councillors.