More than £2,700 raised in memory of Rushden woman who loved to party

Family and friends have raised more than £2,700 in memory of a woman who was the life and soul of the party.

Charlene Nash held a ladies night at Higham Ferrers Working Men’s Club in memory of her mum, Mandy Chapman, who died last July.

Mandy Chapman

Mandy from Rushden was just 55 when she died after battling the disease for five years.

Charlene said: “The ladies night went really well, and we are doing another one because it was such a great night out.

“We raised over £2,700, it was amazing.

“There were lots of people there and we had so many people give us prizes and donations.”

About 150 people attended the ladies night, including family and friends of Mandy as well as those who had heard about it on Facebook.

Charlene added: “My mum would have loved it, she would have thought it was great.

“She was really outgoing and she loved to party, she was the life and soul of the party.”

The money raised by the ladies night will go to Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

While Mandy was only there for 26 days before she died, Charlene can’t thank the hospice enough for what they did for the family during that time and afterwards.

Speaking earlier this year, she said: “I don’t know what we would have done without them.”

Following the success of the ladies night on April 7, Charlene is already looking ahead to another fundraiser in memory of her mum.

It will be held at Rushden Athletic Club on November 3.

Tickets are £15 and will go on sale nearer the time.

But until then, Charlene has thanked everyone who supported the ladies night, especially those who donated prizes for the event and she is hoping the next event will be just as successful.