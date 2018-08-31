More than £2,000 raised by Corby hospice’s summer fete

A re-arranged summer fete helped raise more than £2,000 for a Corby hospice.

Lakelands Hospice was due to hold its summer fundraiser earlier this year, but they had to postpone it due to bad weather.

The fete raised more than �2,000

However, the fundraiser was re-arranged for August 19 and the new date saw more than £2,000 raised for the hospice in Butland Road.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone who came and supported our summer fete, your generosity raised a truly fabulous £2,100.42.

“As always thank you to all of the fantastic stallholders and attractions, the amazing performances from Lesley’s School of Dance and Katie Rose Parker and to our team of wonderful volunteers for making our summer fete 2018 a resounding success.

“This amazing amount has far exceeded our expectations, given that due to poor weather we had cancelled and re-scheduled this event.

“Your generosity will enable us to continue supporting more patients and their families living with life-limiting conditions in your community.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.