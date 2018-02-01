More than £17,000 raised during December for Corby hospice

A hospice has thanked groups, companies and individuals for their support which helped raise more than £17,000 during the Christmas period.

Support and fundraising carried out during the festive period resulted in thousands of pounds being raised for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

Mademoiselle Desserts held a Christmas jumper day for the hospice

The final amount included nearly £6,000 raised through the sale of Christmas merchandise, including Light Up A Life pins, diaries, Christmas cards and tree decorations.

A Christmas bazaar held at the Grampian Club raised £2,965 and Sparkle for Lakelands, where companies were encouraged to wear something sparkly or festive, raised £644.

Mandy and Gary McFarlane from The Everard Arms pub also contributed to the final total with a curry and quiz night which raised £670.

Mademoiselle Desserts in Princewood Road on the Earlstrees industrial estate also got involved.

The Everard Arms regularly holds events for Lakelands

The hospice’s community fundraiser Marina Rae said: “Thank you to the fantastic team at Mademoiselle Desserts for your wonderful donation of £103 which was raised from your Christmas jumper Day.

“We would also like to say thank you for your ongoing donation of delicious desserts, which our patients and everybody at the hospice thoroughly enjoy.

“Mademoiselle Desserts, your ongoing support of Lakelands Hospice is very much appreciated.”

There was also thanks for Spanhoe Lodge where owners Neil Roberts and Reece Crane decorated their lodge inside and out with Christmas lights and decorations for visitors to enjoy.

The cheque presentation from Spanhoe Lodge

Marina said: “Their magical Christmas lights switch-on held on 1st December was very well attended with attractions including Santa’s grotto, a Christmas choir and Corby Silver Band.

“Reece and Neil continued to welcome visitors to Spanhoe Lodge throughout December and raised a fantastic £335.23 for Lakelands Hospice.

“Thank you Reece and Neil for hosting such a wonderful event, we are extremely grateful to be your nominated charity, and look forward to working with you again in December 2018.”

A further £2,910.65 was raised by the two Light Up A Life services held in Corby town centre and at the hospice in December, bringing the fundraising total for Christmas to £17,066.57.

For more information about the work of Lakelands Hospice, click here